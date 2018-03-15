Kingston, Jamaica – Thursday 15th March 2018. Total communications and entertainment provider, Digicel, today announced that Vanessa Slowey, CEO for the Caribbean and Central America, has decided to leave the business.

Having spent 15 great years with the Digicel family initially in the Caribbean where she held a variety of leadership roles and then as CEO of Digicel in Asia Pacific where she was responsible for setting up and driving the phenomenal growth of the Digicel brand in six markets in the region, Vanessa returned to the Caribbean to head up the Caribbean and Central America business in August 2016. In this role, she was instrumental in spearheading and leading the Digicel 2030 global transformation programme.

In thanking Vanessa for her long and valuable service, Digicel Group CEO, Alex Matuschka, commented; “Vanessa has a distinguished track record in Digicel and we are so grateful to her for all she has done. She leaves a business that is considerably advanced in its transformation agenda where customers are starting to feel the benefits of being in control of their communications and entertainment experience as we work to connect them to the things they love most.”

Chairman of Digicel Group, Denis O’Brien, said; “On behalf of myself and the Board, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Vanessa for her many years of stellar service. With 15 amazing years with Digicel, she has effectively ‘grown up’ in the company and our many successes and achievements are hers. As we move to the next phase of our Digicel global transformation programme and Vanessa moves on to pursue new opportunities, I would like – both personally and professionally – to wish her the very best for the future.”

Commenting on her decision to leave, Vanessa Slowey, said; “It’s been an amazing journey with Digicel and I am so proud of the deep and lasting ties I have made with my colleagues who have become like family over the many years we have been together. I am equally proud to have been part of a team and a company that has achieved and done so much to bring positive change to the communications landscape and to communities across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. As Digicel enters its next phase, I wish the team the very best and would like to thank Denis O’Brien and the board for 15 fantastic years.”