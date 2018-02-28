Thirteen regional journalists will contest eight positions on the executive committee of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) at the Ninth Biennial General Assembly of the organisation in Barbados on March 3, 2018.

At the close of nominations, there were three uncontested positions: President, Anika Kentish (Antigua & Barbuda); First Vice-President (Finance), Nazima Raghubir (Guyana) and General Secretary, Jewel Forde (Barbados).

Julius Gittens (Barbados), Harvey Panka (Suriname) and Kern Mason (Grenada) will contest the post of Second Vice President while Jean-Phares Jerome of Haiti will come up against Kenton Chance of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the post of Assistant General Secretary.

Outgoing President Wesley Gibbings (Trinidad & Tobago) is vying for one of two places as a Floor Member together with incumbent Second Vice President, Denis Chabrol of Guyana; Rohan Powell (Jamaica), Jean-Phares Jerome (Haiti) and Carlisle Jno Baptiste (Dominica).

The nominations process, involving national affiliates, was managed by Erika Walker of UNESCO and the elections will be presided over by Amanda Laurence of UNIC.

National Associations from Barbados, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago are eligible to vote, together with national focal points from Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Haiti, St Kitts & Nevis and St Vincent & the Grenadines.

National Associations: Barbados Association of Journalists, Curacao Media Organisation, Media Workers Association of Grenada, Guyana Press Association, Press Association of Jamaica, National Press Club of Martinique, Media Association of Saint Lucia, Union of Surinamese Journalists and Media Association of Trinidad & Tobago.

National Focal Points: Antigua & Barbuda – Kwesi Isles, Dominica – Carlisle Jno Baptiste; St Kitts & Nevis – Lakesha Hewlett, St Vincent & the Grenadines – Kenton Chance and Haiti – Jean-Phares Jerome.

The Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) will attend as an Observer Organisation along with several individual members.