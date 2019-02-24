A medical doctor from the Kalinago Terittory was shot and injured in what appeared be to a fracas in the community late Saturday night. A medical doctor from the Kalinago Terittory was shot and injured in what appeared be to a fracas in the community late Saturday night.

The police have released no official report on the incident but DNO can report that the victim is surgeon, Dr. Theodore Thomas from Senekou.

His vehicle was also vandalized.

The incident took place in front of a shop in Bataca, near to the Atkinson boundary, just hours after the official opening of carnival in the Kalinago Territory.

The cause is unknown.

During the incident people living nearby told DNO that at least seven explosions, which later turned out to be gunshots, were heard. They also said it took place “some time after 11:00 pm.

On Sunday morning, a vehicle belonging to the doctor was observed at the scene with shattered windows and at least one flat tire.

Police also visited the scene on Sunday morning and were seen gathering evidence.

The incident was confirmed by the doctor’s sister who took to social media to report it.

She said her brother was shot in the head.

“Thank God he is alive, the bullet didn’t go through the skull,” the sister wrote.

She alleged that her brother was shot by men from the Kalinago Territory itself, but this has not be confirmed by the police.

“The increase in crime and violence over the past years in Dominica is no myth and when it hits home, the impact is even greater,” she wrote. “I condemn the act. And even if these guys are brought to justice I am looking forward to the days when our young people will be so engaged in meaningful activities and the economy will be thriving so much that these sad effects will no longer be.”

Many people from the Kalinago Territory have taken to social media to express their disgust over the incident since the doctor is known to be a very active member of the community.

There has been no official report from the police on the incident.