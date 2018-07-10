Carnival Cruise Lines today resumes regular calls to Dominica during the summer months since 2010.

Carnival Fascination is expected to dock at 10.00 am at the newly-renovated Roseau Cruise Ship Berth this morning with over 2,000 cruise passengers.

Tourism Robert Tonge in an interview with state-owned DBS this morning, hailed the sustained return of Carnival Cruise Lines as great news for stakeholders.

“Indeed, indeed, it is great news. First of all, we must thank the Lord..for sparing us from this recent storm, for giving us the fortitude to put things in place and to make this possible. Now obviously many people in this country will benefit as a result of carnival Cruise Lines coming back to Dominica; not only coming back since 2010 but also coming back during the summer months.” Tonge said. “It spells great news for the stake holders because normally, during that time, there would have been no business and now at least they can have some sort of income during the summer months. So, it’s a great step and moves Dominica, the country, in the right direction.”

Tonge said a lot of work has gone into the renovation of the cruise ship berth to prepare it for this cruise ship visit. He thanked all those who contributed to the process of putting the preparations in place.

Carnival Cruise Lines pulled out of Dominica in 2010, after 21 years, citing high fuel prices.

The company officially returned to the island for the 2015/2016 Cruise Ship Season. DDA officials said then that the cruise line would be making eleven calls during that season.