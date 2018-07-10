Mega cruise line resumes calls to DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 8:45 AM
Carnival Cruise Lines today resumes regular calls to Dominica during the summer months since 2010.
Carnival Fascination is expected to dock at 10.00 am at the newly-renovated Roseau Cruise Ship Berth this morning with over 2,000 cruise passengers.
Tourism Robert Tonge in an interview with state-owned DBS this morning, hailed the sustained return of Carnival Cruise Lines as great news for stakeholders.
“Indeed, indeed, it is great news. First of all, we must thank the Lord..for sparing us from this recent storm, for giving us the fortitude to put things in place and to make this possible. Now obviously many people in this country will benefit as a result of carnival Cruise Lines coming back to Dominica; not only coming back since 2010 but also coming back during the summer months.” Tonge said. “It spells great news for the stake holders because normally, during that time, there would have been no business and now at least they can have some sort of income during the summer months. So, it’s a great step and moves Dominica, the country, in the right direction.”
Tonge said a lot of work has gone into the renovation of the cruise ship berth to prepare it for this cruise ship visit. He thanked all those who contributed to the process of putting the preparations in place.
Carnival Cruise Lines pulled out of Dominica in 2010, after 21 years, citing high fuel prices.
The company officially returned to the island for the 2015/2016 Cruise Ship Season. DDA officials said then that the cruise line would be making eleven calls during that season.
Any cruise ships calls are welcome, of course. However, Carnival will only make 10 calls during 2018 off-season, fortnightly by the Fascination between 10 July and 6 Nov. ( the 26 Sept. call will be made by the Carnival Breeze). There are no other calls scheduled by other ships during this time. There are no Carnival arrivals scheduled for the 2018-2019 season, which ends on 25 April, next year with TUI’s “Marella Explorer. No cruise ship arrivals at all are scheduled for next summer, incl. Carnival. Nor is Carnival listed for the 2019-2020 season, which starts on 12 Oct. , 2019 with Princess Cruises ” Crown Princess” and ends on 20 April 2020 with Royal Caribbean’s “Princess of the Seas”.
Check: “cruisemapper.com”.
PS. This is no better than I reported on 26 Feb, of this year in response to mr. Tonge’s claim on DNO “fifty ship calls expected for remainder of cruise season says Tonge”.
It is one thing to be optimistic and that is good, but flannelling the people like this sounds all too often like desperation and is counter productive. Life is hard enough and we should be told the truth, even if it hurts.
Make sure there is no trash and garbage on the streets of Roseau, a first impression is a lasting impression. Do not want passengers posting negative reviews on Facebook about garbage on streets.
It’s good news but far from ideal. Dominica has the natural physical features and attractions to outdo any other Caribbean island in terms of tourism. I’m happy that at least some vendors, restaurateurs, tour guides, taxi operators and other local entrepreneurs may get some well needed income. However, the neighboring islands, that are not as aesthetically beautiful as Dominica, are humming with tourist arrivals and activities. Visionary leadership counts.
great news indeed, well done sir.
Robbie you have accomplished absolutely nothing,since you have been in this position.You are even a greater failure than Skerrit.In 2018 we should be talking about mega ships both in Roseau and Portsmouth,but all of you DLP clowns and wicked ediots are spoilers.Shame on you all for failing Dominica.Where the Wicked Rule,the people mourn.This DLP is a Wicked Party!!!
I am sorry, but this comment doesn’t suit the article. The article speaks of a positive in the industry which mr Tonge leads so your criticism of him her just shows resentment. Probably there is something personal and not his politics?
@%. It’s clear you are a united workers party supporter. U want to go ahead and give your critics as to the way things are being done, feel free to do so but why on earth you have to call DLP supporters “clowns and wicked idiots are spoilers.” Why call people bad names its clear this is a level of immaturity.I mean there are so many ways you can bring you point out there be it for or against what the government is doing. Come on man, GROW UP!
“the cruise ship berth” not ‘birth’…simple spelling errors…but this is good news for Dominica. I have been around the Caribbean and as far as natural features Dominica stands as quite a Unique Island, so there is big scope for tourism with a clear strategy of Differentiation.
Let’s continue to work to build our country people..let’s forget about selfishness and divisive Politics.