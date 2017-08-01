Members of the judiciary in Dominica, police colleagues, family and friends gathered at a special sitting of the high court in Roseau on August 1, 2017, to pay tribute to the late Gene C. Pestaina who died last month after a battle with cancer.

Pestaina, an attorney for many years, demitted office from the post of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Dominica in 2013. He also served as DPP in Antigua for several years.

Among those who paid tribute to Pestaina was president of the Dominica Bar Association, Mary Roberts, who told the court that the OECS Bar at a recent meeting after his passing had held a one minute silence.

“He labored well, he served his generation and his people well as a police officer and a lawyer. He was honest and forthright and had stern qualities,” Roberts said.

Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette George, was unavoidably absent but sent a note saying that Pestaina had the greatest impact on her life as a lawyer.

Athlyn Nesty who worked with Pestaina, said, in a very emotional speech, “Mr. P often challenged us and said to our faces what he needed to say good or bad. He loved challenges in court and held his job with pride,” Nesty said. She also reminisced about her time working with him as he was “filled with clever and useful antics.”

DPP Evaline Baptiste said Pestaina’s ethics were “unquestionable”. “He was reliable and sterling,” she said. Michael Bruney described him as “blunt and outspoken” and said Pestaina was “practical in his approach to the practice of law.”

To Wayne Norde, Pestaina was “a teacher who gave us a chance;he spoke his mind and had no hidden agendas and (would) say to you whatever he felt in your face.”

Also paying tribute to the late Gene Pestaina were Henry Dyer and retired police officer Hansel Valerie, now a sitting magistrate. Valerie who was a schoolmate of Pestaina at the St. Mary’s Academy and also served with him in the Dominica Police Force described him as “a man of courage” and said Pestaina faced death much as he faced life with “courage and strength.”

Presiding Judge Bernie Stephenson recounted her first encounter with Pestaina in 1982 at law school and then 22 years later in Dominica as a Judge and Pestaina as DPP. She said he guided her address to the jury since she was new to criminal law and had never before addressed a jury.

She asked to court to stand and observe a one minute silence in his honour. “He was efficient and effective and I can say that he was the most effective DPP in the history of Dominica,’ Judge Stephenson said. She asked that the recording of the proceedings be transcribed, bonded and certified and then handed to his widow, Judith Pestaina, so as to have a lasting memory of what happened in the courtroom.

Pestaina will be laid to rest on August 2, 2017, in Portsmouth at the family plot after a funeral service at 11 am at the Roseau Cathedral Chapel.