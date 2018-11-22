As part of men’s week celebrations, the Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs is hosting a Men’s Health Fair to offer free health check-ups to men on island.

The event is currently taking place at the Government Headquarters, ground floor.

Men are being checked in a number of areas including blood sugar screening, blood pressure screening, among other areas. They are also given a healthy breakfast and are being informed on health topics.

“We are very impressed with the kind of traffic we have had this morning,” Permanent Secreatary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, Helen Royer, said during an interview. “You know it is very difficult to get men to come in for screening, but we are very delighted that they have been turning out in very large numbers…”

She added, “We are giving them a lot today.”

According to Royer, statistics have indicated that a lot of men are not usually accessing the health services

“So it is not a matter whether you are diabetic or hypertensive, but high blood pressure is a silent killer,” she stated. “You may have checked your blood pressure yesterday and today you come to find out its high.”

Royer explained further that there are actually persons whose blood pressure was very high that, “we had to refer them from this morning.”

She said when one is screened, “it gives you a base as to where you are and even when it is normal you are being educated by the nurses.”

In terms of prostate screening, the men are being informed as to what they should do.

Meantime, Melissa Morgan at the Bureau of Gender Affairs said the Health Fair is just a start to encourage men to have their health checked as well as to share information on other health-related illness.

“It is also an opportunity where we are trying to build relationships with men as the Bureau goes forward…,” she stated.

She said men are also being encouraged to be positive male role models.

“We need positive male role models as we build a resilient nation,” Morgan noted. “We need men to be resilient; we need men for sustainability and you don’t have to be a biological figure in a child’s life or a boy’s life in order to be a positive role model.”

She added, “It could be a neighbor, family member, an uncle, just a mentor in the neighbourhood. We want boys to have more men that they can look up to and this is a very important role as we move forward ”

The event is being held until 4:00pm.

Later this evening a symposium will be held at University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Elmshall Road on various ways in helping men to be empowered.