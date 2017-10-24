The streets of Mexico were lined with the national flags of Saint Lucia as the host country Mexico warmly welcomed an Official Visit from Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, has an extensive agenda while in Mexico which includes high level meetings in the areas of agriculture, tourism and investment.

Following his arrival on Monday October 23rd, Prime Minister Chastanet and the Saint Lucia delegation, which includes Minister with Responsibility for External Affairs, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, Minister of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Gale TC Rigobert, Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to theOrganization of American States (OAS) Ambassador H.E. Anton Edmunds and Ambassador of CARICOM, OECS and Diaspora, H.E. Elma Gene Isaac, met with Mexico’s Ministry of Agriculture, Farming, Rural Development and Fisheries (SAGARPA). During the meeting Mexico pledged more support towards Saint Lucia’s agricultural sector and greater collaboration.

The delegation also held meetings with the Intelligence Division of the National Security Commission, Mexico’s Touristic Policy Planning unit and Mexico’s Minister of Public Education. The agenda continues with a special forum on “Opportunities of Investment in Saint Lucia” on October 24 th .

Following the Official Visit to Mexico, the Saint Lucia delegation will attend the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United Mexican States in Belize City, Belize, on 25 October 2017.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Honourable Guy Joseph will serve as Acting Prime Minister of St. Lucia.