Retired Inspector of Police, Michael Laduat is now a magistrate in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Judicial & Legal Services Commission (JLSC) based in St. Lucia, approved the recommendation for his appointment and Laduat took his oath and was handed his instrument of appointment on February 14, 2019 by President of Dominica Charles Savarin.

In attendance at the brief ceremony were his wife and a few other family members.

Laudat served for 38 years in the police force and on numerous occasions acted in the post of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

In April 2018, Ladaut retired from the police force and a ceremony was held in his honour at which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste described him as “a dedicated man to his work.”

He is well known for his prosecutorial skills having been attached to the DPP’s office as Principal Police Prosecutor and between from 1990 and 2013, underwent several local, regional and international training stints in various areas of crime and prosecution, among others.