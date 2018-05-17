Micheal will not resign from Antiguan parliamentObserver Media - Thursday, May 17th, 2018 at 2:20 PM
Asot Michael, parliamentary representative for the St. Peter constituency in Antigua, has said he will not resign from parliament even in the face of an alleged bribery scandal involving himself and property tycoon Peter Virdee.
He has already resigned as Minister of Investment and Trade earlier this week due to the same scandal.
While this is not the first time he has been involved in controversy nor is it the first time he has had to step down as a government minister, he maintains that he will continue to serve his constituents and the nation in parliament. Stating to Observer Media in Antigua that “the people of St. Peter will determine my fate,” and no one else.
2 Comments
To hell with what happens in Antigua, We got our own monster to deal with in D/ca
These corrupted officials there forward. Go away