Mini health fair a success despite opposition, says Francis

Joshua Francis, the deputy leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) and parliamentary representative for Roseau South, has hailed a mini health fair in his constituency as “a success.”

Several doctors along with nurses under tents at the Fatima church grounds in Newtown, screened patients for free.

However, despite the success, the group encountered some challenges along the way as attempts were made to prevent them from using the church grounds.

“Certain supporters of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) tried to stop us by complaining to the Bishop of Roseau but we stood our ground and we were then allowed to use the church grounds,” Francis stated.

He continued, “The church grounds belongs to the people of Newtown and Dominica and this thing that people are fearful of letting members of the opposition use public space should stop. The church should be an example…and while the church should not be in politics, the church must stand for what is right.”

He added, “We are not here with microphones and speaking politics. We are looking out for the health of the people and this activity is for the people aimed at bringing the people together, bringing families together and the church has an important role to play,” Francis stated.

He went on to say that that obstacle, notwithstanding, things went on as planned.

“We had over eight doctors and we have met the objective and I am very impressed as to what I have seen so far. Health is wealth and I urge people despite their political affiliations to check their health…sickness is a respecter of no one. We have brought the doctor right there to you,” said the Roseau South Parl Rep.