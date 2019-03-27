Minister for Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel is expressing sadness over the death of Ava McIntyre-Roach, an advocate for underprivileged children.

Mrs. McIntyre-Roach, who was the Managing Director of CHANCES, passed away earlier this week.

“She was the director at CHANCES where children at risk from 0 years to 18 would come and get rescue,” Daniel said. “Ava was like a mother to all these children who came there. Ava took her job personally.”

According to Daniel, McIntyre-Roach cared for children with, “her heart, her time, her talent, her treasure.”

“Dominica has lost a great soul, a great person,” Daniel stated.

She she said she was shocked when she received the news of McIntyre-Roach’s passing .

“It was very shocking to me. When I heard, I thought I was in a dream,” Daniel stated. “I still hoped that later on in the day I would have heard that was fake news, but unfortunately she’s gone.”

She mentioned that when social services was under her portfolio, she worked with McIntyre-Roach.

As a public officer, McIntyre-Roach also worked for some time at the Social Welfare Department.

“Ava would use from her personal resources to provide for the children,” Daniel revealed. “She was always advocating for children, their condition, general maintenance, and that was Ava for you. It’s very sad.”

CHANCES opened its doors in Jimmit on April 13, 2011.

Since its opening, more than 120 children and young persons have benefited from the services offered by the institution.