Tuesday, August 7th, 2018
Minister for Tourism and Culture, Senator Robert Tonge, has called on the public to rebuild the spirits of the country’s citizens through music and dance, among other artistic expressions which help to inspire and motivate the population.
He was speaking at the Golden Drum Awards and Special Recognition ceremony held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Saturday.
Six individuals received Golden Drum Awards.
They are: local singing sensation Michele Henderson- Delsol, Cornell Phillip, Aileen Burton, Calypsonian, Julian ‘Superior Picky’ Lockhart, Jeno Jacob and Donovan Samuel.
The six individuals and groups presented with Special Recognition Awards are: The Possie Culture Pan, the St Luke’s Primary School, the Castle Bruce Secondary School, the Paix Bouche Drummers, Fernella Prosper of Petite Soufriere and Jacinta Bruney of the Kalinago Territory.
“Tourists who come to Dominica appreciate our physical landscape very much, all our natural attractions, but they also appreciate the cultural expressions of our people, in our music, our dance, our cuisine, our cultural wear and our creole lifestyle – all the things that make us truly Dominican,” he said.
Tonge suggested that it was even more critical especially now after the negative impacts of Hurricane Maria and other storms that “we need to build and rebuild the spirits of our people through our music, our dance and all other artistic expressions which help to inspire and motivate our population and give us a greater sense of belonging and love for our country.”
This year, Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence and Tonge give thanks to God for bringing the island to this point through the ups and downs, challenges and victories.
“This is not a time to give up, this is not a time to quit, this is not a time to bring down our country,” he urged.
He described the current situation in Dominica as a “great opportunity” for the country’s artistes, performers and musical bands to create works of art and musical pieces which help inspire and motivate, “and help to promote our country as one in which our people are God-fearing and loving, hospitable and kind, and one that is still strong and standing by the Grace of God.”
The Golden Drum Award was instituted in 1982.
The Golden Drum and Special Recognition Awards are issued to those who have made special contributions in culture over a period of time, generally between ten and twenty years, and to those who have achieved notable successes in a particular field of arts and culture.
The award serves as recognition of their efforts and motivates them to continue contributing to the development of culture.
Robbie this not insurance you selling….you need brains to develop a workable forward looking ministry.
Insurance is a package already prepared for you, then all that is needed is to go out and sell it.
This ministerial work is way above your head as you constantly spit out kindergarden ideas.
I have a better idea: How about rebuilding our spirits thru the resignation of the entire government. Now THAT would inspire and motivate an entire population.
I am happy for Mighty Pickie. I listen to “Like Dog” all the time.