Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture promote tree planting

As part of Tourism Awareness Month, thirteen (13) Bougainvillea trees were planted in Morne Bruce on Thursday to in an effort to increase the number of trees in the environment.
The activity was organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.
Staff from the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), St Mary’s Academy (SMA) 4-H Club, government officials, with the assistance of members of the Forestry Division, all played their part and were given the opportunity to plant a tree.
“We are here today to mark the beginning of Tourism Awareness Month where we are trying to ensure that the entire country understands the importance of tourism and its impact on all of us be it directly or indirectly,” Tourism Minister Robert Tonge said while addressing the a tree planting ceremony.
He stated that everyone must play their part in terms of replanting.
He challenged the schools and different organizations to adopt certain areas and work with the Ministry of Forestry to get plants and replant them in various areas.
Tonge said tourism helps to create jobs and to create foreign exchange, “ all to the benefit of the country.”
4 Comments
I like that. We need to promote this initiative more.
Very nice, but I would like to see more flamboyant trees around the island. They are stunning when in bloom.
I think that JI the crook promised to plant 1000 000 trees in one year. Average of 2740 a day . To date JI the crook is yet to tell the nation how many trees he has planted and where!!!
JI the crook why are you so moo moo on your flagship project?
Well done children…Robbie has no shame, none at all, so I will not say anything to him!!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
plant marijuana to help produce textiles and other materials that can be of significant use to the population. Wasnt it Drigo who said they will plant how many million trees after maria? what is our count today? I myself put down 20 after maria. Have another 40 to do soon. Point is, plant usable trees. Marijuana is a cash crop.