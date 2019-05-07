Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture promote tree planting

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 10:54 AM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin
Minister for Tourism, Robert Tonge, addressing the tree planting ceremony

As part of Tourism Awareness Month, thirteen (13) Bougainvillea trees were planted in Morne Bruce on Thursday to in an effort to increase the number of trees in the environment.

The activity was organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Staff from the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), St Mary’s Academy (SMA) 4-H Club, government officials, with the assistance of members of the Forestry Division, all played their part and were given the opportunity to plant a tree.

 “We are here today to mark the beginning of Tourism Awareness Month where we are trying to ensure that the entire country understands the importance of tourism and its impact on all of us be it directly or indirectly,” Tourism Minister Robert Tonge said while addressing the a tree planting ceremony.

He stated that everyone must play their part in terms of replanting.

He challenged the schools and different organizations to adopt certain areas and work with the Ministry of Forestry to get plants and replant them in various areas.

Tonge said tourism helps to create jobs and to create foreign exchange, “ all to the benefit of the country.”

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

4 Comments

  1. carlty
    May 7, 2019

    I like that. We need to promote this initiative more.

  2. J....F....
    May 7, 2019

    Very nice, but I would like to see more flamboyant trees around the island. They are stunning when in bloom.

  3. %
    May 7, 2019

    I think that JI the crook promised to plant 1000 000 trees in one year. Average of 2740 a day . To date JI the crook is yet to tell the nation how many trees he has planted and where!!!
    JI the crook why are you so moo moo on your flagship project?
    Well done children…Robbie has no shame, none at all, so I will not say anything to him!!!!
    Skerrit Must Go
    Skerrit Must Go
    LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now

  4. Mr. Ben Dover
    May 7, 2019

    plant marijuana to help produce textiles and other materials that can be of significant use to the population. Wasnt it Drigo who said they will plant how many million trees after maria? what is our count today? I myself put down 20 after maria. Have another 40 to do soon. Point is, plant usable trees. Marijuana is a cash crop.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.