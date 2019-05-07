Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture promote tree planting

As part of Tourism Awareness Month, thirteen (13) Bougainvillea trees were planted in Morne Bruce on Thursday to in an effort to increase the number of trees in the environment.

The activity was organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Staff from the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), St Mary’s Academy (SMA) 4-H Club, government officials, with the assistance of members of the Forestry Division, all played their part and were given the opportunity to plant a tree.

“We are here today to mark the beginning of Tourism Awareness Month where we are trying to ensure that the entire country understands the importance of tourism and its impact on all of us be it directly or indirectly,” Tourism Minister Robert Tonge said while addressing the a tree planting ceremony.

He stated that everyone must play their part in terms of replanting.

He challenged the schools and different organizations to adopt certain areas and work with the Ministry of Forestry to get plants and replant them in various areas.

Tonge said tourism helps to create jobs and to create foreign exchange, “ all to the benefit of the country.”