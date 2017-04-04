The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development is from Monday 3 – Thursday 6 April 2017 hosting a week of numeracy activities in primary and secondary schools around the island, under the theme “Mathematics through Technology, Engineering and Play”

Numeracy Week is a signature Mathematics programme organized by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development every two years. Math Power is the other programme promoted by the Ministry and is scheduled to take place in April 2018.

Improvement in numeracy skills is part of the National Strategy Plan of the Ministry of Education instituted to sharpen and improve the mathematics understanding and skills of students both at the primary and secondary levels.

During the week students are expected to participate in numeracy activities in schools. Numeracy Week will culminate on April 6 at the Public Service Union Building with a grand exhibition of math projects from students from schools in the Western District. Both primary and secondary school students will display their math projects and will be awarded prizes for their work.

The public is invited to view the projects from 12.

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development thanks the following businesses for supporting Numeracy Week: