The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development has facilitated the return of thirty-eight (38) students who dropped out of the school system following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

These include nine (9) students referred to Skills Based Programs at the Social Center and the Youth Skills Development Program.

The students’ ages range from six to 16 years.

The program is a Ministry of Education and UNICEF initiative to ensure that all children and adolescents are back in the education system in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. It was launched in September 2018.

Rena Jno-Charles served as School Attendance Counsellor and is a Clinical Social Worker and Psychotherapist.

She worked under the direct supervision of the Education Manager of the UNICEF Eastern Caribbean Area Office as well as the Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development. Other key partners in the programme in Dominica included Education Officers, school principals and community supporters.

Following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the education sector was heavily impacted with schooling interrupted for 100 percent of students.

The gap in attendance concerned the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development as provision is made in the Education Act of 1997 for compulsory education for all students between the ages of 5 to 16 years.