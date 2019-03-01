The Miss Dominica Carnival Queen Pageant, one of the top highlights for the Carnival Season is on tonight.

Five young ladies will vie for the prestigious title.

They are Chrisline Tavernier, of Grand Bay, sponsored by Big Edge Financial Express; Marisol John of Sultan/Copthall sponsored by D-Treads Tire Inc; Britney Felix from St. Joseph sponsored by Dominica National Lottery; Annick Williams of Goodwill is sponsored by National Health Insurance, and Aaliyah Martin of Campbell sponsored by Corisav Inc., a local construction company.

Head of the committee Romualda Hyacinth said the pageant is aimed at highlighting extraordinary beauty, diversity, talent and intelligence of young women who will serve as ambassadors for Dominica.

She said the contestants are ready to put on a spectacular show.

“This pageant provides many benefits, it serves to boost the confidence, self-esteem and self-worth of the contestants as well as to provide the young ladies with the opportunity to promote and advocate their individual platform,” she stated.

Hyacinth continued, “It is our hope that the Carnival queen will be the spokesperson for her platform that will be created in honor of the pageant.”

Meantime, she revealed that this year the pageant will feature something different. “Two young, extremely talented guests as our main performers of the night Colton T and Starsha.”

Tickets cost $50 for standing, $70 for sitting and $120 for V.I.P.

Tickets can be purchased at Bullseye Pharmacy and Depex Color Lab. V.I.P tickets can be purchased at the DFC office located on Great Malborough Street.

The show is expected to begin at 8:30 PM.