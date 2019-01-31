Six young ladies from the Dominica State College, who will vie for the title of Miss DSC Mas Jamboree 2019, were officially launched on Thursday morning at the DSC upper campus.

The contestants are: Miss Hallie Bruney, an Information Technology major, sponsored by Nagico Insurances, and 365 MMP; Miss Kristel Ferrol, a Chemistry and Biology major, sponsored by LA Enterprise, Cari-Sino Furniture & Appliances Ltd, Dblush Print Copy, Miranda’s Nail Gallery, Deel’s Beauty Salon; Miss Sheraine Mills, a Business Administration and Entrepreneurship major, sponsored by A C Shilling Ford​, Optipharm, Archipelago Trading; Miss Le Sean Bellot, a Secondary Education major, sponsored by Petro Caribe; Miss Shelise Bell, a Math, French and Biology major, sponsored by Malcolm Stephens & Sons, New India Assurance and Miss Betty-Ann Tavernier, a Pre-Health major sponsored by Petro Caribe, Cash Wiz, Dominica National Lottery​, Pulse Car Rental.

President of the Dominica State College Dr. Donald Peters who spoke at the launching ceremony, applauded the students for stepping up and for being brave in taking part in the competition especially after Hurricane Maria.

Dr. Peters noted further that the pageant provides a stepping stone for young girls to go on to bigger pageants, if they so desire. He urged them to remain focused on their school work even while on this journey and wished them all the best of luck.

Director of student activities, Trudy Christian, also spoke at the launch and thanked the various sponsors for their support of the contestants. She also thanked the school body and encouraged them to come out and support in large numbers.

The show is set for Wednesday 27th February 2019 at Carnival City which is located at Windsor Park Stadium forecourt.

Tickets cost $20 for students with ID cards and $25 without ID’s.