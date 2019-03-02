Five young ladies will on Sunday, March 3rd, take to the stage to compete for the Title of Miss St Mark’s Princess 2019.

The event is being organized by the Soufriere Organizing Committee.

The contestants are Ulisha Registe, aged 11 of Gallion, sponsored by Dominica National Lotteries Commission; Sarah Bougouneau aged 11, also from Gallion, sponsored by Asa Bantan, Kimara Hurtault and Rainbow Car Rentals; Kaley Tavernier aged 9, of Soufriere, sponsored by Nature Isle Dive; Jasmine Philbert aged 9, of Gallion, sponsored by Optipharm Eye Centre and Roseann Xavier aged 10, of Soufriere, sponsored by Guiyave Restaurant, King Entertainment and Sa sa Sammy.

Entertainment will be provided by local artistes, calypsonians, flag wavers and cheerleaders.

Member of the Soufriere Organizing Committee, Malissa Jno Lewis told Dominica News Online (DNO) that preparations for the event are going well so far.

“The parents and chaperones are going all out for their contestants and we, the committee members, are working tirelessly to make this show one of high standard,” she said.

Participants will compete in 4 segments: Speech, Talent, Costume and Party Dress.

Jno Lewis also stated that prior to the show, on the same day, an opening parade will be held featuring the contestants, flag wavers and other groups. It will begin at 3:00 pm at the Soufriere bus stop and end at the Soufriere Police Station.

Tickets for the event cost $5 for children and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

The show is expected to begin at 5:00 pm and will be held on the Soufriere Basketball Court.

Other sponsors of the show include Bubble Beach Spa, Bunny’s Cake and Catering, Petro Caribe, Leonie Estates Consultancy Inc., Aries Photography, KJL Photography, Escape Bar and Grill, Smoothlicious, CNG Pastries and Restaurant, National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) and Alick Balson.