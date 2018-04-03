Miss Teen Dominica 2017, Cheyenne Dewhurst, continues to engage young people in positive activities.

Prompted by her passion for art, Miss Dewhurst recently hosted an art event called A-R-T Attack under the theme “Paint, Smile, Create”, with Attainea Toulon as the Guest Instructor.

According to Dewhurst the objective of the activity was to strengthen memory and motor skills and foster creative growth, all of which improves one’s quality of life,

Twenty participants attended the event which was held at the La Flamboyant Hotel on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

In a release, Dewhurst described the event as “very successful” because, she said, “it stimulated communication, increased creativity and open-mindedness whilst learning something new, and that brought out more confidence among the participants.”

The 2017 Miss Teen Dominica said she aims to obtain a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the California College of the Arts in the future and the event was used to continue igniting that goal.

“I love creating things with my hands and using paint to express my uniqueness without having to use words. I already possess a range of paintings and intend to transform this passion into a career. Creating art stimulates communication between various parts of the brain and that is what we are doing here this evening.” she stated during her welcome remarks at the event.

Among those attending the event were Ellisa James representing the Social Centre Adolescence Skills Training Programme and one of the contestants of Miss Teen Dominica pageant which is carded for Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Old Mill Cultural Centre.

A-R-T Attack was sponsored by Perky’s Pizza, Clifftop Cleaning, A.F. Valmont & Co. Ltd and Excel Marketing Services.

In January, Miss Dewhurst hosted her first ever yoga session at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The one-hour session was held under the theme: “Life is Simple if You Find Your Purpose” and was facilitated by Yogi Rossella Fanu.