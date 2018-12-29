Miss teen Dominica, Jorjanna Albert, has said that she will use the opportunity while representing Dominica in a Miss Caribbean teen pageant this weekend, to promote the uniqueness of the island.

She will be taking part in the Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant.

Jorjanna’s aim is to spread knowledge to the world by showcasing Dominica’s true beauty by breaking the known stigma of being compared to the Dominican Republic. Her platform focuses on differentiating Dominica from the Dominican Republic and says it is a great opportunity to make her country known for its uniqueness.

She said Dominica is filled natural wonders which makes us special when being compared to other Caribbean islands.

“Recently, I’ve been seeing so many people confusing Dominica with the Dominican republic and it just gives me a chance to make my country known because we are the nature isle in the Caribbean. We are such a beautiful country that mostly attracts tourist – the adventures tourist – because we have our boiling lakes, hot springs, rivers, hiking; we have all sorts of exciting things you can do in our country,” she stated

“I just hope that just me travelling to do another pageant will help the world be more aware of Dominica and to make it be known among the others, so it won’t be recognised as Dominican Republic. “ she said

The show will be held in St. Kitts on Sunday, January 30th , 2018.