Miss Teen Dominica 2018 to participate in Caribbean teen pageant
She said Dominica is filled natural wonders which makes us special when being compared to other Caribbean islands.
“Recently, I’ve been seeing so many people confusing Dominica with the Dominican republic and it just gives me a chance to make my country known because we are the nature isle in the Caribbean. We are such a beautiful country that mostly attracts tourist – the adventures tourist – because we have our boiling lakes, hot springs, rivers, hiking; we have all sorts of exciting things you can do in our country,” she stated
“I just hope that just me travelling to do another pageant will help the world be more aware of Dominica and to make it be known among the others, so it won’t be recognised as Dominican Republic. “ she said
The show will be held in St. Kitts on Sunday, January 30th , 2018.
