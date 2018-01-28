Miss Teen Dominica, Cheynne Dewhurst, hosted her first ever yoga session at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The one-hour session was held under the theme: “Life is Simple if You Find Your Purpose” and was facilitated by Yogi Rossella Fanu.

“Today I welcome you to a journey where we will have your body twist, turned and stretched as we breathe to connect our consciousness together,” Dewhurst said during a brief opening ceremony.

Dewhurst said coming together for this session is essential as Dominica is still grappling with the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

“Yoga not only improves our brain function, memory and conversation, good news for those taking the CSEC exams soon but it also gains flexibility and improves posture for our growing selves,” the teen queen, who has been trained in martial arts, stated.

She noted that yoga not only improves a healthy development of the mind and body but it also helps in coping with stress and trauma.

Meantime, Dewhurst said that the passage of Hurricane Maria has dampened her plans for participating in the 2017 Haynes Smith Caribbean Teen Talented Show.

“I have enjoyed making appearances at several local shows and awards like the 2017 Youth and Golden Drum awards and Miss Francophonie. The entire experience and memories made have been fulfilling and exciting,” she revealed.

Cheyenne Dewhurst represented the Convent High School at the 2017 Miss Teen Pageant and along with the title, won awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Speech, and Best Spectacular Creation.

The yoga session was sponsored by Trois Pitons Water and Jolly’s Pharmacy.