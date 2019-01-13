Missing at seaDominica News Online - Sunday, January 13th, 2019 at 2:56 PM
DNO has received reports that two men are missing at sea.
There were last seen approximately 40 miles off the coast in the area between Fond cole and Pottersville. Efforts by the coast guard to locate them have so far been futile. DNO will continue to monitor this situation.
