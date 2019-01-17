Carmen Christa Hilaire, 15, of St Joseph, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found.

A family member who preferred to remain anonymous, told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday, that Hilaire was found last night.

“She is safe,” the family member said. “She is not her usual self but physically, she is ok.” ‘

The family member chose not to share further details since the matter is being investigated.

Hilaire is a student of the Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventist Academy in Portsmouth.