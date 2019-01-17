Missing St. Joseph girl foundDominica News Online - Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 9:53 AM
Carmen Christa Hilaire, 15, of St Joseph, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found.
A family member who preferred to remain anonymous, told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday, that Hilaire was found last night.
“She is safe,” the family member said. “She is not her usual self but physically, she is ok.” ‘
The family member chose not to share further details since the matter is being investigated.
Hilaire is a student of the Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventist Academy in Portsmouth.
Let’s thank God because the outcome could have been worst. She’s only 15. I do hope that she is being treated and that this matter is being investigated. Now let’s lay the crazy assumptions and show better support for our kids. Remember it takes a village.
I hope that she is able to say what happened to her.
Very elated that she is back with her family. I hope all the care and counseling she might need will be provided to her. For a 15 year old this type of experience can be very traumatic. I’m sure the young lady and her close relatives would crave for privacy. Let’s all respect that. The public should allow the police to do the necessary investigations without fishing for news.
Oh so all you wanted our help to find her by coming forward with any situation but all you don’t want to give us the full run down all of a sudden all you tight lipped.
you all too like Beff, it’s not that you all concerned. You don’t know what happened and what investigations have to be done behind the scenes but you want full details. Give it a rest man. That’s why alot of people will go free for crimes they commit because we always begging the police to give us details before the thing can be investigated properly.
You all want all the juicy details so she could be ridiculed, branded and call all sorts of names by the community. It’s all for BEFF, not out of concern. STOP IT.
That young lady 15 years old should be taken to the hospital and have a medical examination test to see if any sexual activities has been performed on her, And take action if any.
Is she with the POLICE, at the HOSPITAL or at HOME , i ask ?
Is any other party being questioned or ”helping the police with investigations” as we put it ?
Assumptions will always be voiced in absence of relative information.
Comments , true or untrue, will flow .Truth be told .
Is there any indication she was in any danger?
That’s good news..Something to be thankful for. The nation must be pleased for her safe return.
Till next time……………………
Praise the Lord that she is found. I hope she gets all the help she needs.
BTW DNO the name of the school is Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventist Academy ( formerly known as the Dominica Seventh-day Adventist Secondary School.
ADMIN: Thank you we have updated the article.