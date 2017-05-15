Mnistry of Education awards winners of numeracy competitionDominica News Online - Monday, May 15th, 2017 at 8:21 AM
Students of primary and secondary schools in the Western District were awarded for their exceptional work during Numeracy Week 2017.
Numeracy Week, a signature mathematics program organized by the Ministry of Education annually, was held in April.
The week culminated with a competitive exhibition at which students displayed practical and innovative ideas for teaching and learning of mathematics concepts.
Student projects were judged based on effective implementation of mathematical concepts as well as for creativity.
The Ministry hopes that the annual activity will help stimulate a liking and appreciation for mathematics among students. Numeracy Week 2017 was held under the theme, Mathematics through Technology, Engineering and Play.
Top Winners
1st Place- Upper Primary: Mahaut Primary
Kharlil Charles & Sasha Jno. Louis
1st Place- Upper Secondary: St. Martin Secondary
Rohdel Linton & Jermasha Mellow
1stPlace-Lower Primary: Berean Christian Academy
Nicole Henderson & Jordan Jeffery
1stPlace-Lower Secondary: Dominica Grammar School
AsaiahYankey& Gabrielle Charles
The JAYS Limited award was presented to the Roseau Primary School and the Dominica Grammar School for outstanding participation during Numeracy Week.
