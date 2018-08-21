Mobile metal compactor to be used in clearing Post-Maria debrisDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 at 12:35 PM
General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell, has revealed that a mobile metal compactor, one of the most significant pieces of equipment which is needed to clear the Post-Hurricane Maria debris has arrived in Dominica.
He was speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Tuesday.
“The equipment is on island, the purpose of the equipment is to clear the Post-Hurricane Maria debris,” he said.
Following the passage of Hurricane Maria, waste materials which include galvanize, wood, stoves and fridges, among other materials, were placed at sites in Pointe Round [Portsmouth], Stockfarm, Grand bay, Marigot and La Plaine.
“It is easier. You can go to Pointe Round, Stock Farm, Fond Cole, Grand bay, Marigot, Castle Bruce. That makes operations very easy,” he said.
Mitchell said there is some more equipment that’s expected to arrive sometime within the next two weeks after which the Minister responsible for the environment, Joseph Isaac, will give a further update on the entire plan.
According to Mitchell, the equipment includes dump trucks, excavators and trucks, because according to the location, the material may have to be transported from one location to the next.
“But sometimes, somewhere, like Soufriere, [given] the volume, you may just use a small truck to transport it. So, all that equipment will be coming in as well,” the Dominica Solid Waste Management official stated.
