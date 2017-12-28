Mom and son produce video seeking post-Maria support for DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 2:31 PM
Vernette Carbon is an American Citizen living in Dominica for the past 5 years. Her husband was born and raised in Dominica. They have an eleven-year-old, Giovanni. They were all in Dominica when Hurricane Maria struck.
Bernadette describes the passage and impact of the monster storm as the “most devastating experience” in their lives in a country she says, has “won her heart” over all the other countries where she has lived.
Bernadette and Giovani were prompted to create a video in which they share their Hurricane Maria experience and seek support for Dominica.
The video is posted below.
