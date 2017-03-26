The Morne Jaune Primary School recognised Dr Brenda Vander Mey (Professor at Clemson University) at an Appreciation Ceremony held at the school on Thursday March 23, 2017.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Hon. Peter St Jean, Parliamentary Representative for the Morne Jaune Riviere Cyrique Constituency, Hon. Ivor Stephenson, District Education Officer, Mr. David Maximea, former principals, well wishers and friends of the school, community members, parents and students.

In her welcome remarks, Principal of the school Verna De Jean Frederick highlighted some of the major projects undertaken, by Dr Vander Mey over the years such as the establishment of a rain garden in an effort to reduce erosion, the enhancement of the play area, the construction of a retaining wall, the repainting of classrooms and the many contributions made towards agriculture, beautification, landscaping and fund raising activities

Dr Vander Mey came in for high commendation from the Minister for Education for her invaluable contribution to the school and to education in Dominica generally. He also commended the Principal and staff for the initiative.

Remarks also came from District Education Officer, Mr. David Maximae and Parliamentary Representative Hon Ivor Stephenson who expressed similar sentiments.

Students of the school put on performances in dance, choral speech and song as their way of expressing their gratitude.

Dr. Vander Mey was presented with a plaque by the Minister for Education on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, and the students presented her with a plaque, a bouquet and a gift basket on behalf of the school.