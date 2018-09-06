Roseau man fined $30,000 for illegal firearm and ammunitionDominica News Online - Thursday, September 6th, 2018 at 10:42 PM
A man from Hillsborough Street in Roseau has been fined a total of $30,000 for the separate charges of being in possession of an illegal firearm and being in possession of ammunition.
Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, said Alexander Beaupierre was arrested on Monday 3rd September, 2018 at 1230 pm in Morne Prosper.
Edwards said a 9 mm semi automatic pistol and ammunition were found in Beaupierre’s possession.
He said the accused was taken before the Roseau Magistrate’s Court where he was fined $15,000 for the weapon to be paid forthwith or, in default, 7 years imprisonment.
Beaupierre also received a fine of $15,000 for the ammunition to be paid forthwith or, in default, 7 years imprisonment to be served concurrently.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.