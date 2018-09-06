A man from Hillsborough Street in Roseau has been fined a total of $30,000 for the separate charges of being in possession of an illegal firearm and being in possession of ammunition.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, said Alexander Beaupierre was arrested on Monday 3rd September, 2018 at 1230 pm in Morne Prosper.

Edwards said a 9 mm semi automatic pistol and ammunition were found in Beaupierre’s possession.

He said the accused was taken before the Roseau Magistrate’s Court where he was fined $15,000 for the weapon to be paid forthwith or, in default, 7 years imprisonment.

Beaupierre also received a fine of $15,000 for the ammunition to be paid forthwith or, in default, 7 years imprisonment to be served concurrently.