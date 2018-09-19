Motorists stranded at MacoucherieDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 9:02 AM
Motorists and commuters travelling on the E.O. Leblanc Highway this morning found themselves stranded on both sides of a swollen Macoucherie River.
Heavy rain, which has been falling from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, has once again rendered the bypass in that area, impassable.
Motorists travelling along that route are asked to take note.
According to the 6:00 am weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service, a tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area today and into tonight.
The Met Office has advised that people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution.
One more example of Mr. Skerrit’s boastful significant progresses? That bridge has been in a precarious state for over three years now, since tropical storm Erica, and is a vital link between our capital and Roseau. It must have played some role in Ross’ decision to leave our country.
Stay Safe, everbody, that too shall pass. Continue to give thanks and praises for every little thing.
…. yet 18 million dollars was instead spent on a bridge in a Roseau. Labooouurrrrrr……
I hope those jokers in government realize that if that old stone bridge at Machoucherie gives way, then north-south access is seriously compromised.
Something has got to be wrong with Dominicans. I don’t know if it’s because too much bush and forest grows haphazardly all over Dominica so people have a kind of backwardness and lack of order in their thought processes that allows Skerrit & Co reign over them.
Look a docile set of people boy.
…smh…….
What … stranded. It is known by all users of the road by now…it rains, you climb old faithful. You are stranded if there is no other way out but there is. Stop being do damn dramatic for nothing.
To Skerrit: Then tomorrow you will go on the radio and tell people how far we have come. This is THE major roadway connecting the two largest population centres in the country. Yet after 3 years a replacement bridges has not been built.
These are the same guys who talked about starting an airport in 2019, yet they cannot build basic infrastructure to get people to travel from Roseau to Portsmouth. And you have these idiot supporters who cannot see how incompetent that administration is.
But since November 2015 Skerrit told us he got a gift from the government of China to rebuild those west coast bridges and, to date, FOUR YEARS later we have not seen any attepts to build at least one bridge. Where is our Christmas gift Skerrit? Did it get lost in the mail
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/china-promises-to-repair-west-coast-road-to-assist-in-relocation-after-erika/
http://news.gov.dm/index.php/news/4146-dominica-china-sign-us-21m-agreement-for-rehabilitation-of-the-west-coast-road
LIES, LIES, LIES and more lies. that’s all we getting from Roosevelt Skerrit while our country keeps perishing in a dark hole of lies.
Is this part of the significant progress that Skerrit said had been made since after Maria? Dominicans wake up and kick out Skerrit
Sakway toner, how long will it take to construct a climate resilient bridge over this gloried stream we call a river? What are we waiting for, divine intervention or another foreign-aid handout.
So is not the farmers of Salisbury that blocked the road or bridge, right? Now yesterday was the first anniversary of Maria where Skerrit told us we have made SIGNIFICANT progress since Maria. Well, mother nature heard him and gave us a timely reminder. But guys this bridge along with two others were destroyed since 2015, after ERIKA and to date, not a damn thing has been done. But here is my biggest concern people: What if somebody had a very serious life issue and was on an ambulance en route to the PMH and they got stock? What if we had an accident involving tourists and some had to be rushed to the hospital? But Skerrit working and Skerrit says we have made significant progress since Maria, let alone since Erika but mother nature seems to disagree with him and showed up
wasn’t this bridge destroyed since TD Erika? If so why hasn’t this key bridge given top priority for repair.