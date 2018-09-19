Motorists and commuters travelling on the E.O. Leblanc Highway this morning found themselves stranded on both sides of a swollen Macoucherie River.

Heavy rain, which has been falling from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, has once again rendered the bypass in that area, impassable.

Motorists travelling along that route are asked to take note.

According to the 6:00 am weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service, a tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area today and into tonight.

The Met Office has advised that people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution.