Mottley names 30 member cabinet and 12 senatorsBarbados Today - Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at 9:15 PM
Newly installed Prime Minister Mia Mottley, has announced a 30-member Cabinet, including two ambassadorial-level advisors, according to online publication, Barbados Today.
These are former Deputy Prime Minister Dame Billie Miller, who is to be appointed Ambassador at Large and Plenipotentiary, and economist Dr Clyde Mascoll, who is to be appointed as Chief Economic Counsellor in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment headed by Mottley.
In making the announcement, the Prime Minister said Dame Billie and Mascoll would attend Cabinet as necessary given the task that is required to get Barbados out of its “perilous” economic state.
