Multi-sectoral group to host panel discussion on electoral reform

The group of Church, Business, Trade Unions and Civil Society that has been facilitating efforts towards
electoral reform in the Commonwealth of Dominica and represented by the Dominica Christian Council,
the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches, the Dominica Business Forum, the Dominica Bar
Association, the Dominica Public Service Union and the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union will host a
panel discussion at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday 2nd May, 2019 at the Dominica Public Service Union Building on
valley Road Roseau.
Members of the Electoral Reform group will lead the discussion with a presentation of the results of
meetings held with the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Chief Elections Officer, His Excellency
the President, Charles Savarin, the Attorney General, the Dominica Labour Party, the United Workers Party, the Dominica Freedom Party, the Concerned Citizens Movement, the Dominica Christian Council, the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches and business organizations.
An invitation has been extended to the Chief Elections Officer, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission,
the Attorney General and Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan to join the panel to broaden the discussion
on the way forward in achieving electoral reform prior to the next general elections that are constitutionally due on May 20th, 2020.
The main objective of the panel discussion is to help the general public understand the electoral process
and the reform or enhancement requirements that are possible at this stage in lieu of the pending general
elections.
The Electoral Reform Effort is considered to be a patriotic initiative undertaken by the group who is concerned about the possibility of going into another general election without the necessary reform as recommended by the OAS and Commonwealth observers of the last general election and the possible repercussions that may ensue if the next elections are perceived to be delegitimized. “The [electoral] list is however widely and publicly discredited and despite, in the Mission’s view, being accurate and appropriate in the eyes of existing legislation, the Mission does not believe it necessarily reflects the reality or the wishes of Dominican society.”
The Electoral Reform Effort group recognizes the authority of the Electoral Commission in ensuring a free
and fair electoral process and appeals to the stakeholders, political parties and the general public to assist
in whatever way possible to facilitate the process. The Electoral Reform Effort Group looks forward to a
successful and educational panel discussion and participation is open all at 7:00 P.m. on Thursday 2nd May,
2019.
Report of the Commonwealth Observer Mission, Commonwealth of Dominica General
Elections 8 Dec 2014, page 20 (emphasis added).
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
It’s a noble effort when non governmental organizations (NGOs) become impartially involved in pertinent national issues especially this vexing concern of electoral reforms. If the present administration continue to put up roadblocks and insurmountable obstacles to the fairest and most sensible electoral reform legislations, the entire public and private sectors should be closed down. This will send an unequivocal message to the Sherrit-led regime that the citizenry is most serious about this burning issue. The administration has to stop their delaying tactics of kicking the can down the road. Only an entrenched corrupt regime will stubbornly refuse to acquiesce to such requests that will only strengthen our democracy. With these well thought out reforms, not an iota of harm will be done to the democratic practices. Corruption by this unscrupulous administration must not be allowed to continue. It’s corruption, not merit, that has them in office this long. Time to GO!
Just remember Tony’s letter to Roosevelt Skerrit which stated that “””reform would undermine Skerrit’s reelection legacy”””.What do you all expect Tony to say?
Dominica should be the only Caribbean country facing this problem, and it’s because of a lazy, inept, visionless man who is terrified of leaving office!!
Dominicans need ID card for voting, cleansing of the bloated electors list, campaign financing!!!!
Stolen elections by the DLP must end!!! It stinks, and loving Dominicans should demand fair election
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now