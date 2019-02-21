Murder accused, Trevor Joel Abraham has been granted bail by the high court in the sum of EC$150,000.00. The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not object.

As part of his conditions of bail, Abraham has to reside in Savanne Paille and report to the Portsmouth Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He is also prohibited from leaving the State and from interfering with, or having any contacts with witnesses associated with this case.

Gina Abraham and Wayne Norde from the Chambers of Norde & Lambert, represented the accused in the matter while Ann Riviere, State attorney attached to the office of the DPP, represented the State.

In March 2018 the magistrate’s court freed Abraham and slammed the prosecution for failing to comply with an order of disclosure. Abraham was accused of murdering Hubert Wright, 53, of Grand Bay.

Wright’s partly decomposing body was found in a shallow grave in Savanne Paille on November 8, 2016 around 6:30 pm.

The matter appeared numerous times before the court but prosecutors asked several times for adjournments, saying they were waiting for forensic evidence from Jamaica.

In February, a final adjournment date was given for March 1 but the prosecution was unable to provide the evidence from Jamaica. However, two months after he was freed, Abraham was rearrested after the prosecution reinstated the charge.