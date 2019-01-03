Murder accused sent for evaluationDominica News Online - Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 at 1:51 PM
The court has sent murder accused, Norman Roland of Fond Cole, to the Psychiatric Unit for two weeks evaluation.
Roland is accused of going on a stabbing spree on December 31, 2018, resulting in the death of a Haitian woman and injuring at least 3 others.
He appeared in court today but based on his behavior, the magistrate asked that the charges not be read to him pending the evaluation.
He is to return to court on January 17.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.