The court has sent murder accused, Norman Roland of Fond Cole, to the Psychiatric Unit for two weeks evaluation.

Roland is accused of going on a stabbing spree on December 31, 2018, resulting in the death of a Haitian woman and injuring at least 3 others.

He appeared in court today but based on his behavior, the magistrate asked that the charges not be read to him pending the evaluation.

He is to return to court on January 17.