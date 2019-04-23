Muti-purpose emergency shelter for Layou, St. Joseph area

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 3:31 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that residents of Layou, St Joseph and surroundings will have access to a multipurpose facility to ensure safety during a hurricane.

The Layou Emergency Shelter Resource Centre, as it is called, is expected to be completed in July 2019.

The facility will cost about $2.4 million.

“The residents of Layou, St Joseph will have access to this facility, it’s a multi-purpose facility. It can be used for activities, trainings, workshops and receptions,” Skerrit said.

He said the structure is expected to be sturdy with a concrete roof.

 “And ensuring that whatever you do going forward as a country, that those structures can withstand the elements, the ferociousness of the winds and the hurricanes which we are exposed to from time-to-time,” the prime minister said.

Skerrit commended the efforts of Parliamentary Representative for the St Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux who,  he said, has been very instrumental in advancing this project and leading it on behalf of the government.

He also thanked the residents of Layou for their patience pointing out that the had been told about project on numerous occasions.

“I felt that at one point they would be losing hope that they would ever see the start of this project far more to have it at this stage at this time, but it is happening,” he stated.

Other such facilities will be constructed in other parts of the country, according to the prime minister.

2 Comments

  1. metbodazor
    April 23, 2019

    ki million ,,,, stpssssss,,, you doh tired fool people

  2. helloooooooooooooo
    April 23, 2019

    why every project has to come up to “millions”?? but yet it doesn’t look like it is worth “millions” anywho i hope you keep your word Mr.Skerrit.

