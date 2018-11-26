The MV AIDAPerla of AIDA Cruises made its inaugural call to Dominica on Saturday November 24.

A special ceremony was held on-board the ship where stakeholders and authorities from Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) exchanged gifts and plaques.

The ship docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Director of Tourism and CEO of the DDA, Colin Piper, who was speaking at a ceremony on board the ship, said the arrival of cruise ships to the island allows many citizens to earn a living.

“We are happy that you are here and the reason we are happy is because what you do in terms of bringing vessels to the island also allows a number of our citizens to earn a living,” he said.

Piper continued, “We have a number of vendors, we have a number of tour guides, taxi operators, taxi drivers who earn a livelihood and are able to care for their family as such.”

He thanked the ship’s captain in advance for the other 10 calls the ship is expected to make to Dominica for the 2018/2019 Cruise Ship season.

AIDAperla is the newest and most modern cruise ship of AIDA Cruises. It was built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding at their shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan. The vessel was delivered in May 2017.