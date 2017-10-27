Various stakeholders representing a cross-section of disciplines are eager to solidify their position on renewable energy as it becomes clear that it is now one of the most pertinent topics in the Caribbean. This, following an especially eventful hurricane season. Category 5 storms, Hurricanes Irma and Maria wreaked much havoc in the region and collectively caused the loss of life of dozens of persons as well as billions of dollars of infrastructural damage.

The Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum, which took place in Miami from October 18-20 attracted guests and speakers from over 20 countries in the region including Government Ministers, CARICOM representatives, utility companies and solar developers. The keynote address was given by Justin Locke of the Carbon War Room, an organization which aims to encourage sustainability in the region, founded by Sir Richard Branson.

James Ellsmoor, Director of Solar Head of State, a California-based NGO which installs highly visible solar panels on prominent buildings such as St Lucia Government House as well as organizing community events, highlighted the importance of such strategies in creating widespread public awareness. In addition, Solar Head of State Advisor, Maya Doolub, not only called for climate action immediately, but also highlighted the important role that the region needs to assume in leading the world movement.

Nagico insurance spokesperson Vibert Williams, speaking at the event recounted his recent post-Maria visit to Dominica, while urging for a global response to climate change. In acknowledging the role of renewable energy in the region’s hurricane-resiliency plan, Mr Williams also highlighted the ways in which Nagico is committed to supporting the wave. Most notably by its coverage of the Anguilla solar farm.

After hosting a high-level drinks reception entitled “A Celebration of Caribbean Leadership in Renewable Energy” Nagico Insurance and Solar Head of State announced a partnership which aims to join the emerging vanguard and “promote the expansion of renewable energy across the Caribbean.”