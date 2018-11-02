Roseau, Dominica – November 1, 2018…The National Youth Rally will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on November 2nd from 9:00 a.m. as part of activities to mark Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

The Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Hon. Petter Saint-Jean will deliver the feature address. The youth speaker is the 2018 Queen’s Young Leader Lakeyia Joseph of Bense. The hosts for the event are Hazary Williams and Primrose David.

This year, the rally will feature performances from the Convent High School, the Sir Arthur Waldron Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, the Goodwill Primary School and the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers.

The Triple Kay Band will perform its hit number ‘Still Standing the rally song selected this year.

A number of students will be presented with awards for excellence in academics and sports. Others will receive awards for community involvement and leadership.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will take the salute.