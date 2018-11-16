National consultation on marijuana to take place todayDominica News Online - Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 9:50 AM
A national consultation on the use of marijuana in Dominica will be held at the Goodwill Parish Hall from 2:30 pm today.
An announcement from the Ministry of Health states, “The Government of Dominica has taken a proactive approach towards the discussion of the marijuana issue by allowing for an open discussion and consultation on the future of marijuana use in Dominica.”
It continues, “In this regard, the Ministries of Justice, Immigration and National Security and Health and Social Services invite the public and all stakeholders with interest in contributing to the discussion to a National Consultation on the Use of Marijuana in Dominica.”
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced the government’s decision to hold the consultation while delivering his 2018 Independence Day message on November 3rd.
He said the issue of whether to allow the use of medicinal and or recreational marijuana is a matter “that will come under the microscope in an open and transparent manner in the months ahead.” Today’s national consultation appears to be the first step in that process.
Prime Minister Skerrit has also sounded a note of caution on this issue and suggested that whatever decision is taken in this regard, must take into account the proper and adequate protection of the children and the young people of Dominica.
Skerrit does not believe that marijuana has the potential to economically transform Dominica’s economy, a view which is being promoted by the opposition United Worker’s Party.
“So, let us not depend on it but we believe that certain portions of marijuana needs to be decriminalized to allow persons to have access to it,” the prime minister said.
The consultation will be held from 2:30-5:00 pm today at the Goodwill Parish Hall.
10 Comments
The picture in this article is well played as this man was arrested for marijuana in Campbell. I remember this article.
I support the use of canabis for medicinal purposes, under proper regulation, just as we have been using the derivatives of the poppy. Heroïne is the source of this plant, in itself the source of morphine, a great pain reliever. The willow gave birth to asperine. We can go on but you get the drift.
However, it is sad to note that the Government is trying to steal the initiative from the opposition on this. Canabis, for good or bad, is not a political issue but a popular and public one. Just ask those who endulge in its unregulated use and you will find they come from both sides of the divide and beyond, and we do not need Roosevelt Skerri’s authorisation to discuss it.
A man that cannot effectively lead the institution he is being paid to lead is heading that “initiative” and we expect anything productive to come out of this? Let us see his scorecard at DSC!
The government MUST STOP allowing themselves to be led by Linton and do what they are not ready to do. This is a classic case of the government was not prepared to address this very important subject but because they realized Linton has scored a lot of political points on, they found themselves like a person that was dragged into a fight that he did not want and was not prepared for. If my memory serves me right, I believe it was Nov. 2, when PM met the diaspora and told them in brief that Da is not ready for the legalization of Ganja because he doesn’t want to destroy our young people. Yet he said he is prepared to legalize a portion. But PM if it is so bad why legalize a small portion? Can’t a small portion do the damage? But PM made it clear that legalization of ganja will not help the economy whereas Linton and the UWP seems more focused on the financial and medical benefits of it. But since that day is only today I hearing a time and venue for that consultation and PM not here.
Agriculture Minister in St Vincent Already marketing and positioning themselves https://www.iwnsvg.com/2018/11/12/50-years-experience-in-weed-is-2-reason-to-invest-in-svg/
Dont let them fool ya…..or even try to school ya..!!! The man already state his stance on the matter you know. We can either make him change his position as he is just a representative of the people, or we can remove him from power.
Glad that the opposition has forced the lazy bunch of DLP MISLEADERS to start this very late discussion on the decriminalisation of cannabis.This DLP is a “cannot do” team ..Everything will be botched ..Dominica’s solutionto get out of this morass that the country is in is to vote those DLP MISLEADERS out.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
This is an exercise in futility with this government. Mr. Skerrit has already revealed his hand. He is adamantly opposed to both the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. This exercise is to quiet and disarm the rapidly swelling number of proponents of this initiative. Everything this man does is carefully calculated to gain political ascendancy.
Meanwhile Jamaica and St Vincent are getting ready to supply Canada, where there is a shortage of Marijuana: “While there was product to order we were very comfortably getting a large amount of it,” says Burns, the CEO of Alcanna, a company that owns a chain of private liquor stores in Canada and the US and, now, cannabis stores in the province of Alberta.
“But obviously, when there’s literally none there, it doesn’t matter how big you are, there’s just none there. If the government warehouse is empty, it’s empty. There’s nothing you can do.”
Since the first day recreational cannabis was legalised in Canada, there have been shortages.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-46200873
Oh yes i had even forgot Canada doesnt have enough to supply its market. So guess what, they turn to the Caribbean for their grades. Instant export cash crop. MEanwhile in Dominica,…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..*crickets chirping in the background………………………………………………………..people still poor and scrunting for a handout.