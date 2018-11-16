A national consultation on the use of marijuana in Dominica will be held at the Goodwill Parish Hall from 2:30 pm today.

An announcement from the Ministry of Health states, “The Government of Dominica has taken a proactive approach towards the discussion of the marijuana issue by allowing for an open discussion and consultation on the future of marijuana use in Dominica.”

It continues, “In this regard, the Ministries of Justice, Immigration and National Security and Health and Social Services invite the public and all stakeholders with interest in contributing to the discussion to a National Consultation on the Use of Marijuana in Dominica.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced the government’s decision to hold the consultation while delivering his 2018 Independence Day message on November 3rd.

He said the issue of whether to allow the use of medicinal and or recreational marijuana is a matter “that will come under the microscope in an open and transparent manner in the months ahead.” Today’s national consultation appears to be the first step in that process.

Prime Minister Skerrit has also sounded a note of caution on this issue and suggested that whatever decision is taken in this regard, must take into account the proper and adequate protection of the children and the young people of Dominica.

Skerrit does not believe that marijuana has the potential to economically transform Dominica’s economy, a view which is being promoted by the opposition United Worker’s Party.

“So, let us not depend on it but we believe that certain portions of marijuana needs to be decriminalized to allow persons to have access to it,” the prime minister said.

The consultation will be held from 2:30-5:00 pm today at the Goodwill Parish Hall.