National consultation held to strengthen family and community

A National Consultation for church leaders and key stakeholders specifically to discuss issues impacting families and communities is underway in Dominica.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family & Gender Affairs, is said to be the culmination of the collective effort of many actors.

“This consultation is a mandatory step in strengthening existing relationships with churches, civil society and stakeholders as we work collectively towards key priority areas to ensure that areas like poverty reduction, gender equality, economic empowerment, community empowerment…,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family & Gender Affairs, Helen Royer said while addressing the opening ceremony held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Wednesday.

And according to her, at the helm of the ministry’s agenda, there is a need for strengthening community structures and community empowerment.

Royer said the main goals of the National Consultation are to identify crosscutting issues that affect families and communities, to highlight and identify the various roles of stakeholders in addressing these issues and to explore possible solutions to the issues identified.

The objectives through which these goals are expected to be achieved are: to forge closer ties between the Ministry of Ecclesiastical, Family & Gender Affairs and church leaders and other key stakeholders, “to garner the support of church leaders and other key stakeholders in respect to Ecclesiastic and other social issues, to discuss a more strategic approach to unifying families and communities and collectively addressing issues, and to establish a national Ecclesiastical Family Affairs Committee that will lead the effort on the formulation of faith-based policies and contribute to the goals and objectives of the ministry.”

Royer went on to say that the religious leaders whom the government met following the change of portfolio, also raised concerns over the lyrical content of songs that the country’s youth are exposed to, the increase in crimes committed by youth, the absence of strong religious programs at some schools and the absence of role models.

“Having analyzed the crosscutting issues identified by the various stakeholders of both private and the public service, the ministry believed that the need for a paradigm shift was necessary, especially as we wanted to help families bounce back from difficult situations,” she stated.

Royer stated further that the ministry has noted the valuable contributions the churches and other key stakeholders have played in addressing these inequities in society and recognizes their continued critical support in addressing these issues.

“However, we are convinced that greater could be done if we work collectively,” she noted.

She added, “It is worthy to note that we have made some strides, but we have a long way to go and only through our joint effort, will we be able to reach our fundamental goal.”

Royer indicated that in this sense, she considers this consultation of diverse interest groups as taking on a transcendental approach for the future as it seeks citizens input in the issues affecting families and communities.

She pointed out that it is a recorded fact that religion and faith play a pivotal role in promoting inclusive growth around the world especially in small Christian societies, “like ours”.

“The church faith based organizations, civil society and community can play major roles in either preserving harmful stereotype or stigma or defeating them,” she stated.

Royer said it is worthy to note that the government has made some strides, but there’s still a long way to go.

“I consider this consultation today a viable interest that take on a transcendental role for the future,” she said.

She said the committee made recommendations to address issues relating to schools, crime and violence among others.

“Review of the ratio of counselors to students at schools, mom male teachers at the school system, greater involvement of religious persons with the wider community to the issues relating to crime in the society, the need for and building police community relations, encouragement of healthy use of spare time by young people, organization of neighbourhood watch programs and the need for establishment of a Rehab Centre for affected persons among many others,” she noted.

Royer hopes that by the end of the day, tangible results will be established more specifically, development of a document with solid recommendations which can be later translated to key policies.

Many institutions and individuals contributed in one form or another towards the organization of this consultation.

The theme for the consultation is “Resilient Families, Strong Communities”.