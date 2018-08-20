National Cultural Gala and Dominican Night are among new features for Independence 2018Dominica News Online - Monday, August 20th, 2018 at 11:50 AM
Chairman of the Independence Committee, Raymond Lawrence has announced that the National Cultural Gala and Dominican Night are among the new features for this year’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.
Both events are carded for November 4th at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
“So, in addition to the traditional section of the gala, which will run from 3:00pm to about 8:30pm, there will also be what we’re calling a Dominican Night, which would feature probably about four bands, starting at about 9:00pm, and running through to about 12 o’clock in the night,” he said.
He continued, “The next day is a holiday, which is the 5th of November. That event will be one of the special highlights as part of the Reunion Celebrations this year—a combination, so to speak, of the traditional and the contemporary, but really showcasing some of the best of what Dominica has to offer in terms of cultural performances of the arts…”
Lawrence said they’re in the process of confirming the bands.
“That section of the event will be handled by DFC—that’s the section with the contemporary bands performing. While the cultural gala itself, as usual, will be coordinated by the Cultural Division, starting from 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday 4th November,” he explained.
The official opening of Independence will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on September 29th from 5:00pm. The National Day Parade also will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on November 3 from 5:00pm. The National Day of Community Service is scheduled for November 5.
FLOW Creole in the Park on October 22nd -25th and the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) from October 26th- 28th. Heritage Day will be held on October 21st at Portsmouth, Pan in the City on October 27th at 10:00am, the National Wob Dwiyet Pageant is to be held on October 24th at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Madam Wob Dwiyet will take place on October 18th at the Old Mill Cultural Centre.
The National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Cadence Lypso contest is set for the 2nd November at the Newtown Savannah.
The Theme for the 40th Anniversary of Independence is: “My Love, My Home, My Dominica- Building a Resilient Nation.”
4 Comments
We Dominicans should show our disgust and send a message by not attending any of these shows during the Independent celebrations World Creole Music Festival, Creole in the Park or any other show.
I know we like our fete but let us make that sacrifice for change.
Like able guy but Oh what a cushy job, got the man out of retirement, same for the past 40 years no improvements, I’m sure better can be done or at least pave the way for fresh ideas.
I can’t believe people like Raymond Lawrence still residing in Dominica, still working with the national cultural group and maybe still involved in Church yet he says nothing at a time when Skerrit is taking Dominica deep into the hell as we continue to lose everything we once cherished. These are the guys that need to open their mouth but they saying nothing and living everything for Linton. I’m very disappointed with these guys
I understand where you’re coming from and the passion behind it. The truth is that there are a few Dominicans that could make a big difference in the downward trend the country is facing but they put material possessions before country and integrity.
One very important big wig once said to me “it’s about preserving professionalism”. I think it’s more about benefiting personally in secret while the masses who don’t have the influence suffer.
And some are terrified to death of anything resembling public controversy.