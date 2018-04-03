The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) is set to receive a small grant from the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), and other monetary support, through efforts of regional tourism associations for post Maria recovery activities.

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association and the Jamaica Tourist Board through their charity fund, and with assistance from supporting member hotels, donated to the CHTA to assist with the recovery of countries affected by recent hurricanes.

“We are happy that we can help our Caribbean brothers and sisters in times of need. Our sincere and best wishes for a speedy recovery and rebuilding,” said President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association, Omar Robinson.

CHTA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frank Comito, noting the difficulties and financial hardships faced by the National Hotel and Tourism Associations of the Caribbean (NHTA’s) stated that, “CHTA has been touched by the outpouring of support by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association through their charity fund and some of their supporting member hotels for making a donation to CHTA to assist with the recovery of those destinations most severely impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.”

The St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, from a fundraising dinner with the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives (CSHAE) held last year, was also able to provide CHTA with additional funds that would go towards the support of islands affected by the 2017 hurricane season, including Dominica.

Executive Vice President of the DHTA, Kevin A. Francis, extended heartfelt thanks to the CHTA and the NHTA’s for their continued support and partnership.

He said, “It is heart-warming to see the outpouring of support from our Caribbean brothers and sisters. The DHTA and its members are sincerely grateful to the JHTA and CSHAE for all their assistance and love. Dominica, like many islands were severely impacted by the 2017 hurricane season and we immediately got a call from the SLHTA eager to help. That was one of the better experiences post Maria; that a group of people, whom I have never met before somehow got a hold of me to express their concern. I thank Frank and his team for their continued support.”

Francis went on to say: “with the added support of our Jamaican counterparts, we will continue to represent our members through these times. We are indeed stronger together.”

“It’s been so good to see the level of support which several of our fellow associations have provided towards relief and recovery going back to September,” Comito stated. In particular, from Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia, Jamaica, and earlier from Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, and of all places Haiti. I personally thanked Haiti’s NHTA when I met with them last week for their commitment to relief.”

“This is the quintessential example of solidarity among the Caribbean hospitality family.”