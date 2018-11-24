Three students were awarded at the National Youth Rally on Friday, November 02, 2018 for topping NBD’s 40th Anniversary School Essay Competition. Ajani Rossi of the Wesley High school placed first, Jernella Lewis of Portsmouth Secondary School placed second and ZebadiJah Maxwell of the Convent High School third. The students received cash prizes of EC $1000, $500 and $300 respectively from NBD. The Wesley High School, was also awarded $1000 as the first place winner.

NBD hosted the essay competition as part of its 40th anniversary celebration activities. Students from third to fifth form were invited to write on the topic, “Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence is a call for reflection. The invaluable lessons learnt over this forty-year period should be used as a guiding map for plotting the future of this country.”

“On this important occasion of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary, we wanted our senior students to ponder on Dominica’s history and future. It is a way to get the students thinking about the role that they can play in our country’s future, particularly, as within the next ten years, they will be entering the workforce.” said Suzanne Piper, Executive Manager Marketing at NBD. “We may make this an annual contest to give our youth the opportunity to contemplate on societal challenges and solutions. We believe that our youth have a lot to offer to the development of our country.” Mrs. Piper continued.

NBD thanked the Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development, judges, school principals, teachers, parents and most of all the students for making the competition a success. Click here to view the NBD winning essays.