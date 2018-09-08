As commencement of the 2018-2019 academic year draws near, NBD is ensuring that its scholarship awardees are ready and motivated for the new school year. The Bank held a motivational session for the students at its offices on Hillsborough Street, Roseau on Friday, August 31st.

Seven of the ten students currently in the Bank’s scholarship programme attended the session and spent their morning in earnest discussion on thought provoking concepts. The Managing Director, Ellingworth Edwards was the first to engage the students followed by the Assistant Chief Welfare Officer, Oliver Wallace, who addressed the students on Emotional Intelligence, while two NBD staff engaged the students on Being a Responsible You and From Zero to Hero – Keys to Success.

According to Lilian Polydore, Executive Manager of Human Resources, “NBD’s scholarship programme is not only about financial assistance. We are deeply interested in the success and well-being of the students and are willing to assist them in any way necessary. The motivational session was geared at preparing the students mentally and emotionally for the new academic year. We wanted to give them the extra encouragement to commit to academic and personal excellence.”

NBD awards secondary school scholarships annually, to students who show academic promise and are in need of financial assistance. The scholarships cover the cost of tuition, books, uniforms, transportation and supplies. Jolie Joseph of the St. Martin’s Secondary School, Treyee Baron of the Portsmouth Secondary School and Jayeannie Jules of the Convent High School are the three first form students and new recipients of NBD scholarships.