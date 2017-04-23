The National Bank of Dominica has launched a ‘Bank Smart, Go Green’ campaign that seeks to commemorate the world-wide observance of Earth Day which was observed on April 22nd 2017.

Executive Manager in the Marketing and Product Management Department of NBD, Suzanne Joseph-Piper, told DNO on Friday April 21, that the promotion is in keeping with Dominica’s title of being the Nature Isle.

‘’ As a local bank, NBD is committed to a clean and green environment; we are always looking for ways to be more energy efficient as well as to reduce or eliminate the use of paper wherever we can,” she said.

Piper said that the organization’s campaign targets both its customers and the public to reduce the use of paper as much as possible.

‘’ We are extending our efforts externally to our customers and the public at large through this Bank Smart, Go Green Promotion. We have several products that can help customers reduce the use of paper. For example, we have been advocating for the use of cards instead of cash or cheques, which are paper products. We will also be promoting our mobile and online banking products. Apart from bringing convenience to customers, these products help us to protect our environment,’’ she explained.

The campaign stretches over a three month period and includes a variety of activities that prompt students to learn more about their environment and technology, and to ‘’bring awareness of how we can go green with banking.”

“This is the beginning of a 3-month promotion, which include other initiatives. NBD will be holding a poster competition on the promotion theme for primary and secondary school students. We will also be undertaking a tree planting and beautification project at the Bagatelle and Delice primary schools. Also, we will be observing Environmental Day in June,” Piper said.

She encourages the public to strive to ensure that the environment is conserved in this time of climate change, as it is in the best interest of Dominica to do so.

“Climate change and its effects is something that we have experienced directly. It is in the best interest of Dominica for us all to get involved and play our part in conservation/preservation. NBD would like to say that even in Banking; there are ways to help protect our environment,” she remarked.