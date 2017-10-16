The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) sympathises with its members and all Dominicans who suffered loss, and loved ones, as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) sympathises with its members and all Dominicans who suffered loss, and loved ones, as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

NCCU stands in unity with Dominica. We are committed to assisting members in rebuilding their lives and will play a leading role in the reconstruction effort. Shortly, through the media, NCCU will provide details of decisions taken by the Board of Directors in keeping with this commitment.

Meantime, NCCU requests that members with existing loans visit the Roseau Branch on Independence Street to inform of the impact of Hurricane Maria on their lives, homes, properties and livelihood. This will assist NCCU in formalising a decision in the interest of all its members.

Members who suffered damage to property and have not yet visited their insurance companies to begin the claim process are encouraged to do so urgently.

At this time, NCCU is operating from its Roseau Branch for cash transactions and information. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1 pm . Our ATMS at the Roseau Branch are functioning.

NCCU thanks members for their cooperation, patience and understanding as we work on resuming full service at the Roseau Branch and the other six NCCU Branches. At NCCU we are one big Dominica family and we care.

May the good lord bless us all with health and strength to rebuild our lives and beautiful country Dominica