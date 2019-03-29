The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) has reopened the Paix Bouche Sub Office of its Vieille Case Branch. The office was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Operations commenced at the newly renovated office on Friday, March 8, 2019, following a short ceremony addressed by NCCU CEO, Mr. Aylmer Irish, Officer in Charge of the Vieille Case Branch, Mrs. Joan Thomas and Member Services Representative, Mrs. Hermina John.

Members and the general public can transact business at the Paix Bouche Sub Office on Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm and from 8 am to 5 pm on Friday.

The Paix Bouche Sub Office is a hub in the Vieille Case Branch network, which consists of the Branch office in Vieille Case and three sub offices. The other two sub offices are located in Penville and Thibaud.