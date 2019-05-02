NCCU St. David’s branch improves village road

NCCU press release - Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at 11:08 AM
Credit Unions are mandated by Cooperative Principle # 7 to show “Concern for Community”, and the St. David’s  Branch   of the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd is certainly doing this.

On April 13, 2019, the Branch’s Wellness Committee undertook a project  to pave the potholes on a section of the road at Morne Fraguard, Riviere Cyrique.

The Committee saw that the road was in a deplorable condition and felt that something had to be done to provide better access for both pedestrians and motor vehicles.   Funds were raised and the villagers provided the manpower to start the project.

Though not yet complete, the area already shows great improvement.  Villagers, and most importantly the elderly, have shown their appreciation as they can now walk the road with less fear of injuring themselves.

The NCCU St. David’s Branch Wellness Committee was established in January 2017 for undertaking community activities and reaching out to the elderly and shut in.

Repairs underway on village road

