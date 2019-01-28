‘Blessed Assurance’ operated by NedCliff Lines has been awarded a contract with Superior Shipping Company to transport cricket equipment and gear for the West Indies/England Cricket Tournament.

The vessel, which operates from Portsmouth, is owned by two Dominicans.

One owner who wishes to remain anonymous, told Dominica News Online (DNO) last week that while there were no Dominicans on the West Indies squad, the ‘Blessed Assurance’ quietly left Portsmouth and steamed south to join the squad and assumed its duties of transporting all the cricket equipment and gear for the tournament.

“It is a game changer for us because it’s a high profile contract,” he said. “This means that we have reached a certain standard and that’s the standard we were trying to achieve.”

He continued, “Basically we want to connect the OECS and use Dominica as a hub.”

The destinations included Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, St Lucia, Grenada and St Kitts.

The West Indies/England Cricket Tournament began on Wednesday, 23rd January.

‘Blessed Assurance’ is a fast modern roll-on/roll-off vessel which sails to Guadeloupe, Martinique, St Lucia and Dominica weekly. The line has been in operation for only 8 months and they are already looking to add another vessel for Barbados, Antigua and St Kitts routes.

