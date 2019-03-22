Local investment and hospitality company, Range Developments is continuing its long-standing support for communities in need across Dominica with donations of mattresses, duvets, pillows, towels, bedsheets, T-shirts and other daily living essentials.

The initiative was rolled out across eleven communities on the island including Soufriere, Gallion, Scotts Head, Kalinago, Paix Bouche, Bourne, Bense and villages close to Portsmouth. Beneficiaries were selected on the basis of greatest need and who have received the least amount of assistance from other charitable organizations.

Donations were also made to specific community organizations including Northern District Home for the Aged, Dominica Infirmary and Grotto Home for the Homeless.

Julianna Andrews, a beneficiary from Chance said:

“I would like to express my gratitude for all the items we have received, the support is much appreciated. God bless you all.”

Range Developments worked closely with volunteers who have extensive knowledge of the selected communities to ensure that individuals and families in greatest need received the donations.

Verlanda Brunei, a volunteer for this initiative stated:

“It was overwhelming to see and feel the joy of the people receiving the donations. On behalf of myself and my communities, we are grateful Range Developments is continuously reaching out to those in need.”

Range Developments aims to continue its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program in Dominica with a particular focus on education projects and initiatives. If you have any suggestions regarding opportunities that Range Developments might be interested in supporting, please contact kamila.ondrackova@rangedevelopments.com

This is not the first time Range Developments has donated items to help communities across Dominica. The company recently distributed new wheelchairs to beneficiaries all over the island to help them with their mobility needs as well as donating school supplies to children late last year.