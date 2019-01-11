Two new buildings that form part of the Morne Prosper Primary School have been constructed by All Hands and Hearts Smart Response to accommodate the students of Morne Prosper following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The new Morne Prosper Primary School buildings were officially handed over to the school by the Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development and All Hands and Heart Smart Response on Thursday.

Education Minister, Petter St Jean, speaking at the ceremony, expressed satisfaction with the work done by the organization since the passage of Hurricane Maria.

“I must say that what has been demonstrated here this morning is indeed a sign of true community spirit and I am very pleased that once again we can gather here, at this ceremony, that features all Hands and Heart Smart Response,” he said, “An organization that has truly done highly commendable work here in the Commonwealth of Dominica since the passage of [Hurricane]Maria.”

According to St Jean, in August 2018, the government, along with the organization opened a brand new primary school and pre-school facility at Paix Bouche, “thanks to the commitment of all Hands and Heart.”

He continued,“Today, here we are to celebrate another achievement, this time, the handover of the new buildings that form part of the Morne Proper Primary School.”

St Jean said his ministry is extremely grateful and humble by the show of support from this group of volunteers who toiled day and night to make this a reality.